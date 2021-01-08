The FA Cup - Third Round
NorwichNorwich City2CoventryCoventry City0

Norwich City v Coventry City

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Match report to follow.

Match stats

  • Norwich have lost just one of their last 10 home meetings with Coventry in all competitions (W4 D5), drawing 1-1 when the sides met earlier this season in the Championship at Carrow Road.
  • This is the first FA Cup meeting between Norwich and Coventry since December 1999, when the Sky Blues won a third round tie 3-1 at Carrow Road.
  • Norwich are winless in their last eight FA Cup home matches (D3 L5) since beating Burnley 4-1 in January 2012.
  • Coventry are looking to reach the FA Cup fourth round in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007-08/2008-09.

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 50Barden
  • 26Mumba
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 34Gibson
  • 16Quintillá
  • 27Tettey
  • 14Cantwell
  • 19Lungi Sørensen
  • 23McLean
  • 11Placheta
  • 9Hugill

Substitutes

  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 8Vrancic
  • 17Buendía
  • 20Skipp
  • 22Pukki
  • 25Hernández
  • 52McCracken
  • 53Omotoye

Coventry

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Wilson
  • 2Østigard
  • 5McFadzean
  • 15Hyam
  • 29Da Costa
  • 38Hamer
  • 14Sheaf
  • 18Giles
  • 11O'Hare
  • 26Shipley
  • 9Biamou

Substitutes

  • 8Allen
  • 20Bakayoko
  • 22Camp
  • 23Dabo
  • 25James
  • 27Thompson
  • 28Eccles
  • 33Kastaneer
  • 41Bapaga
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City).

  2. Post update

    Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Coventry City. Gustavo Hamer tries a through ball, but Maxime Biamou is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Jacob Lungi Sørensen tries a through ball, but Xavi Quintillá is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City).

  7. Post update

    Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Xavi Quintillá (Norwich City).

  9. Post update

    Julien Da Costa (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Todd Cantwell tries a through ball, but Xavi Quintillá is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Jacob Lungi Sørensen tries a through ball, but Jordan Hugill is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Todd Cantwell tries a through ball, but Kenny McLean is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ben Gibson (Norwich City).

  15. Post update

    Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Norwich City 2, Coventry City 0. Jordan Hugill (Norwich City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Przemyslaw Placheta with a cross.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Norwich City 1, Coventry City 0. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Todd Cantwell with a through ball.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Shipley (Coventry City).

  19. Post update

    Bali Mumba (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bali Mumba (Norwich City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories