Norwich City v Coventry City

Match stats
- Norwich have lost just one of their last 10 home meetings with Coventry in all competitions (W4 D5), drawing 1-1 when the sides met earlier this season in the Championship at Carrow Road.
- This is the first FA Cup meeting between Norwich and Coventry since December 1999, when the Sky Blues won a third round tie 3-1 at Carrow Road.
- Norwich are winless in their last eight FA Cup home matches (D3 L5) since beating Burnley 4-1 in January 2012.
- Coventry are looking to reach the FA Cup fourth round in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007-08/2008-09.
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 50Barden
- 26Mumba
- 6Zimmermann
- 34Gibson
- 16Quintillá
- 27Tettey
- 14Cantwell
- 19Lungi Sørensen
- 23McLean
- 11Placheta
- 9Hugill
Substitutes
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 8Vrancic
- 17Buendía
- 20Skipp
- 22Pukki
- 25Hernández
- 52McCracken
- 53Omotoye
Coventry
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Wilson
- 2Østigard
- 5McFadzean
- 15Hyam
- 29Da Costa
- 38Hamer
- 14Sheaf
- 18Giles
- 11O'Hare
- 26Shipley
- 9Biamou
Substitutes
- 8Allen
- 20Bakayoko
- 22Camp
- 23Dabo
- 25James
- 27Thompson
- 28Eccles
- 33Kastaneer
- 41Bapaga
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Coventry City. Gustavo Hamer tries a through ball, but Maxime Biamou is caught offside.
Offside, Norwich City. Jacob Lungi Sørensen tries a through ball, but Xavi Quintillá is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City).
Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Xavi Quintillá (Norwich City).
Julien Da Costa (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Norwich City. Todd Cantwell tries a through ball, but Xavi Quintillá is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Offside, Norwich City. Jacob Lungi Sørensen tries a through ball, but Jordan Hugill is caught offside.
Offside, Norwich City. Todd Cantwell tries a through ball, but Kenny McLean is caught offside.
Foul by Ben Gibson (Norwich City).
Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Norwich City 2, Coventry City 0. Jordan Hugill (Norwich City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Przemyslaw Placheta with a cross.
Goal! Norwich City 1, Coventry City 0. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Todd Cantwell with a through ball.
Foul by Jordan Shipley (Coventry City).
Bali Mumba (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Bali Mumba (Norwich City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.