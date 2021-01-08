Chorley v Derby County

Match report to follow.

This will be the very meeting between Chorley and Derby. Derby are the highest ranked since in the English football pyramid that Chorley have faced since losing 6-0 against Notts County in the FA Cup first round in 1899-1900.

Derby have won each of their last five FA Cup matches against sides from a lower division since losing 2-1 to non-league Crawley Town in the third round in 2010-11.

Chorley have reached the third round of the FA Cup for the first time. Should they reach the fourth round after this match, they will have won as many games in the FA Cup proper this season as they had in their history prior to this campaign (three).