Burnley v Milton Keynes Dons

Jack Cork last played for Burnley in June

FA Cup third round Dates: 8-11 January Coverage: Arsenal v Newcastle United live on BBC One on Saturday, 9 January (17:30 GMT) - as well as Crawley Town v Leeds United (13:30) and Marine v Tottenham (17:00) live on BBC One on Sunday, 10 January, plus live streams of games at Chelsea, Man City, Stevenage, QPR and Stoke

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork could make his first appearance of the season in Saturday's FA Cup tie against MK Dons.

He has recovered from an ankle injury, while winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson and forward Matej Vydra are fit again and are in contention to play.

MK Dons have six players missing including forwards Kieran Agard and Jay Bird and midfielder David Kasumu.

Matthew Sorinola and Stephen Walker, both sidelined with illnesses, and George Williams all return.

