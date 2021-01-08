Matt Taylor's Exeter are 10th in League Two

Exeter boss Matt Taylor has said his side will "never get a better chance" to reach the FA Cup fourth round as they take on a Sheffield Wednesday side that is likely to be weakened after a number of positive Covid-19 tests.

The Owls have confirmed caretaker boss Neil Thompson will not be at the game as he is having to self-isolate.

The League Two Grecians last reached the fourth round in 1981.

"The players have to understand what a big game it is for the club," he said.

"If we play at our best we'll give ourselves a chance of winning the game, no matter who we're playing against.

"We have to take care of what we can take care of and that's our own performance on Saturday, and we'll be looking to do that.

"We know about the deficiencies financially this season, this is a big opportunity for us."

He added: "Even before what we think is a Covid outbreak at Sheffield Wednesday they might have made a lot of changes as well as obviously they need to stay in that league."

Owls team will "be competitive"

Both Derby County and Aston Villa are having to field teams comprised of players from their under-23s and under-18s because of Covid outbreaks.

Wednesday, who will be led by academy coach Andy Holdsworth, have not confirmed that they will also be forced to select from players from their youth teams, but caretaker boss Thompson is hopeful the group will be "galvanised" by the adversity.

"We'll have a team out there that is competitive and aiming to get the job done," he said.

"We've got a big hurdle to get over, but this could galvanise the spirit. Bumps in the road are a part of football and this is no different."

