Fulham's last match was against Southampton on 26 December

It is "vitally important" Fulham resume their season after a tough period because of coronavirus cases at the club, says boss Scott Parker.

The Cottagers have had two Premier League games postponed and have not played since Boxing Day.

"We're getting up to speed, getting people back. It's been a difficult time but it is what it is," said Parker.

Fulham travel to Queens Park Rangers for a west London derby in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Parker added: "We've had a bit of a rough time of late considering what's happened in terms of the squad and some positive tests.

"We've got a game at the weekend which we can get back on to things and start playing again and that's vitally important for us."

Parker will have to decide whether to select Aleksandar Mitrovic for the trip to Loftus Road.

The Serbia striker was one of a number of high-profile players to have broken coronavirus restrictions over the festive period.

Parker said he was "bitterly disappointed" after seeing a picture of Mitrovic with Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic.

Mark Warburton's QPR are 20th in the Championship

QPR head into Saturday's match looking to improve on a poor run in the Championship.

Mark Warburton's side are two points above the relegation zone but Parker believes QPR can still pose a threat to Fulham's cup run ambitions.

"I know Mark really well," he said. "When I was with Spurs for a year, Mark would often visit us.

"He's a man with a lot of experience, a lot of quality. He'll put you under pressure with the ball. His teams have a clear identity.

"This is an FA Cup game, both teams have quality. Mark and his team haven't picked up the results he may have wanted, but it'll be a tough game."

Match stats

QPR have been eliminated in all three previous FA Cup ties with Fulham, losing in 1905-06, 1971-72 and 1978-79.

Fulham have won five of their past seven away matches against QPR (D1 L1), with all wins coming in the league between 2001 and 2020.

QPR have progressed from the FA Cup third round in the past two seasons, last managing that feat in three consecutive seasons between 1994-95 and 1996-97.

Fulham have lost four of their past five FA Cup matches (W1), losing their most recent match 4-0 at Manchester City in last season's fourth round.