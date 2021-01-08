Stevenage v Swansea City

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Stevenage players celebrate penalty shoot-out victory against Hull City in the second round of the FA Cup, November 2020

Stevenage are hoping their recent upturn in League Two form will help them cause an FA Cup shock against Championship high-flyers Swansea City.

Striker Luke Norris, signed from Colchester United earlier this week, could make his Stevenage debut.

Swansea's Kyle Naughton is back fit after a side strain and gives Steve Cooper a welcome option in defence.

Swansea are without Ryan Bennett (hamstring) and Joel Latibeaudiere (calf).

Cooper will make some changes for the cup but he is short of options in some positions.

He has lost loan signings Morgan Gibbs-White and Kasey Palmer this week after they were recalled by Wolves and Bristol City respectively.

"I am planning on taking all the squad to Stevenage," Cooper said.

"We have good momentum at the moment and regardless of whether it's a league or cup game, I just want to keep going and keep improving. We want to win and we want to play well."

Experienced defender Kyle Naughton has missed Swansea's last four matches

Swansea have cut short defender Brandon Cooper's loan at Newport, but he is ineligible for the Stevenage tie having played in the cup for the Exiles.

Stevenage's new signing Chris Lines may feature following his arrival from Northampton, but loan recruit Matt Stevens is ruled out after playing for Forest Green in the first round.

Striker Marcus Dinanga has joined Chesterfield on loan until the end of the season, while Femi Akinwande has completed a loan move to Dartford.

