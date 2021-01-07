The FA Cup - Third Round
StokeStoke City15:00LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Leicester City: Vardy and Maddison likely to miss FA Cup tie

Jamie Vardy and James Maddison
James Maddison scored his fourth league of the season against Newcastle last Saturday

Leicester City are likely to be without striker Jamie Vardy and midfielder James Maddison for Saturday's FA Cup third-round game against Stoke City.

Vardy has a long-standing hip problem while Maddison suffered a knee injury during the 2-1 win at Newcastle in the Premier League.

Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu is available for the Foxes after coming on as a late substitute at St James' Park.

Championship side Stoke will be be without striker Steven Fletcher.

The 33-year-old suffered a groin injury after falling awkwardly in the 1-0 defeat by Bournemouth last weekend.

Potters boss Michael O'Neill is already without strikers Tyrese Campbell (knee) and Lee Gregory (groin).

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn and Adam Davies are sidelined, while left-back Morgan Fox has been struggling with a hamstring problem.

Match stats

  • Stoke City last faced Leicester City in the FA Cup in the third round in 2013-14, winning 2-1 under Mark Hughes.
  • The last three meetings between Stoke and Leicester at the bet365 Stadium have all ended 2-2, all in Premier League meetings between September 2015 and November 2017.
  • After a run in which they progressed from seven consecutive FA Cup third round ties between 2009-10 and 2015-16, Stoke have been eliminated from their last four third round ties.
  • Leicester have progressed from all five of their FA Cup ties against Championship opposition since they won promotion to the Premier League in 2014.

