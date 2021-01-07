Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

James Maddison scored his fourth league of the season against Newcastle last Saturday

Leicester City are likely to be without striker Jamie Vardy and midfielder James Maddison for Saturday's FA Cup third-round game against Stoke City.

Vardy has a long-standing hip problem while Maddison suffered a knee injury during the 2-1 win at Newcastle in the Premier League.

Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu is available for the Foxes after coming on as a late substitute at St James' Park.

Championship side Stoke will be be without striker Steven Fletcher.

The 33-year-old suffered a groin injury after falling awkwardly in the 1-0 defeat by Bournemouth last weekend.

Potters boss Michael O'Neill is already without strikers Tyrese Campbell (knee) and Lee Gregory (groin).

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn and Adam Davies are sidelined, while left-back Morgan Fox has been struggling with a hamstring problem.

