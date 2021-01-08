Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Neil Warnock says under-23 players have had to come in to bolster the first team amid Covid-19 cases

Middlesbrough will be without "50%" of their usual first-team squad for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Brentford, says boss Neil Warnock.

The Teessiders tested earlier than required to give themselves time to respond to positive tests and self-isolated players accordingly this week.

Boro's squad will be made up of under-23 and first-team players, depending on a second round of Covid-19 testing.

"I love the FA Cup, Brentford's a great place to go to," said Warnock.

"I don't want to just throw the tie away - I want to play as strong as side as I can.

"Yes it will be a weakened side, probably 50% of the squad will be under-23s, but that will be supplemented by first-team lads. I think that's better for the under-23s as well."

Boro's fortunes have improved of late, with four wins in the past five games, and Championship Player of the Month Duncan Watmore adding goals to their attacking complement.

One cup journey ends for Bees, another starts

Josh Dasilva misses out for in-form Brentford after his dismissal against Spurs in midweek

Brentford's history-making first cup semi-final appearance in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Tottenham marked the end of a thrilling journey.

However, another knockout adventure begins on Saturday with the visit of Championship promotion rivals Boro to their new stadium.

The Tottenham loss aside, the Bees had been on a 16-game unbeaten run which included nine wins, enough to earn boss Thomas Frank the Manager of the Month prize and Sergi Canos a player nomination.

Josh Dasilva's red card for a tackle on Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg rules him out for the Bees, while Pontus Jansson will be assessed after he missed the cup loss with a niggle.

