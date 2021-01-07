Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Graham Alexander won 40 caps for Scotland between 2002 and 2009

Graham Alexander is set to become the new manager of Motherwell.

The 40-times capped international will replace Stephen Robinson, who left his post last week.

He was one of four interviewed along with Robinson's assistant Keith Lasley, Tommy Wright and Simon Grayson.

Alexander will take charge with the club in 11th place in the Scottish Premiership, with only goal difference keeping Motherwell above bottom spot.

The Fir Park side have played fewer games than the clubs around them and are away to St Mirren on Saturday, with Alexander expected to be in the dugout.

The 49-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by English League Two side Salford City in October, and has previously managed Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United.

Salford were unbeaten in their opening five games of this season under Alexander before he was replaced by former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes.

Prior to that, he had led them into League Two, having previously taken Fleetwood up from that division through the play-offs.

His Scotland appearances came in a seven-year spell from 2002, while playing for Preston and Burnley.