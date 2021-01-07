Aston Villa confirm 'significant' coronavirus outbreak at the club

Aston Villa's ground
Villa are scheduled to host Liverpool at Villa Park in the FA Cup on Friday

Aston Villa have experienced a "significant" coronavirus outbreak at the club on the eve of their FA Cup third-round tie with Liverpool.

The Premier League side said a large number of first-team players and staff are in isolation after returning positive tests on Monday.

The club's training ground was closed on Thursday after a second round of testing produced more positive results.

Dean Smith's side are scheduled to face Liverpool at 19:45 GMT on Friday night.

"Discussions are ongoing between medical representatives of the club, the Football Association and the Premier League," Villa said in a statement.

Southampton's FA Cup third-round game against Shrewsbury on Sunday was called off earlier on Thursday after a significant number of Shrews players and staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Wayne Rooney and Derby's first-team squad will miss their FA Cup tie at Chorley on Saturday following a Covid-19 outbreak which closed their training ground on Monday.

The Rams' team for the game at Victory Park will be made up of under-23 and under-18 players.

