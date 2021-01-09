The FA Cup - Third Round
BarnsleyBarnsley13:30TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Match report to follow.

Match stats

  • Barnsley won their only previous FA Cup meeting with Tranmere, winning 4-2 away in a fourth round tie in January 1936.
  • This is the first meeting between Barnsley and Tranmere in any competition since the 2005-06 campaign, with the Tykes winning both League One games against Rovers that season.
  • Barnsley are looking to reach the FA Cup fourth round in consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so in three campaigns between 1996-97 and 1998-99.
  • Tranmere have progressed from two of their last three FA Cup ties against sides from a higher division, more than they had in their previous nine such ties (1).

Top Stories