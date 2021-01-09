Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town

CheltenhamCheltenham Town13:30MansfieldMansfield Town
Match report to follow.
Match stats
- Cheltenham are unbeaten in their last six home matches against Mansfield, most recently playing out a nil-nil draw in League Two in October 2020.
- Mansfield have failed to score in any of their last three matches against Cheltenham since beating them 4-2 in a League Two fixture in March 2019.
- Cheltenham haven't progressed beyond the third round since the 2005-06 season when they defeated Chester City after a replay; this is their first third round fixture since losing 1-5 against Everton in 2012-13.
- Mansfield have won all three of their previous third round matches against clubs in the same division as themselves, beating Middlesbrough in 1966-67, Barnsley in 1969-70 and Cambridge United in 1974-75.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
Formation 3-5-2
- 20Griffiths
- 5Raglan
- 4Tozer
- 15Boyle
- 11Blair
- 7Thomas
- 14Williams
- 28Chapman
- 3Hussey
- 19Lloyd
- 10May
Substitutes
- 2Long
- 6Bowry
- 8Clements
- 16Addai
- 17Freestone
- 18Azaz
- 21Campbell
- 22Harris
Mansfield
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Stech
- 2O'Keeffe
- 6Rawson
- 5Sweeney
- 3Benning
- 10Maris
- 7Charsley
- 20McLaughlin
- 32Lapslie
- 9Bowery
- 19Reid
Substitutes
- 4Menayese
- 11Cook
- 15O'Driscoll
- 21Clarke
- 31Stone
- Referee:
- Tom Nield