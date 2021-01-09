The FA Cup - Third Round
CheltenhamCheltenham Town13:30MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: Jonny-Rocks Stadium, England

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town

Match stats

  • Cheltenham are unbeaten in their last six home matches against Mansfield, most recently playing out a nil-nil draw in League Two in October 2020.
  • Mansfield have failed to score in any of their last three matches against Cheltenham since beating them 4-2 in a League Two fixture in March 2019.
  • Cheltenham haven't progressed beyond the third round since the 2005-06 season when they defeated Chester City after a replay; this is their first third round fixture since losing 1-5 against Everton in 2012-13.
  • Mansfield have won all three of their previous third round matches against clubs in the same division as themselves, beating Middlesbrough in 1966-67, Barnsley in 1969-70 and Cambridge United in 1974-75.

Line-ups

Cheltenham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 20Griffiths
  • 5Raglan
  • 4Tozer
  • 15Boyle
  • 11Blair
  • 7Thomas
  • 14Williams
  • 28Chapman
  • 3Hussey
  • 19Lloyd
  • 10May

Substitutes

  • 2Long
  • 6Bowry
  • 8Clements
  • 16Addai
  • 17Freestone
  • 18Azaz
  • 21Campbell
  • 22Harris

Mansfield

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Stech
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 6Rawson
  • 5Sweeney
  • 3Benning
  • 10Maris
  • 7Charsley
  • 20McLaughlin
  • 32Lapslie
  • 9Bowery
  • 19Reid

Substitutes

  • 4Menayese
  • 11Cook
  • 15O'Driscoll
  • 21Clarke
  • 31Stone
Referee:
Tom Nield

