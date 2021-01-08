Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Liam Cooper (r) has not played since Leeds' game with Manchester United on 20 December

FA Cup third round Dates: 8-11 January Coverage: Arsenal v Newcastle United live on BBC One on Saturday, 9 January (17:30 GMT) - as well as Crawley Town v Leeds United (13:30) and Marine v Tottenham (17:00) live on BBC One on Sunday, 10 January, plus live streams of games at Chelsea, Man City, Stevenage, QPR and Stoke

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is available for Sunday's FA Cup game with League Two Crawley after almost three weeks out with an abdominal injury.

Fellow centre-back Diego Llorente, who has only played once for the club because of several injuries, is available but Marcelo Bielsa says they are being "cautious" with the Spaniard.

Forward Tyler Roberts is unavailable.

Crawley will make a late decision on top scorer Max Watters, who has a hamstring problem.

The game - which kicks off at 13:30 GMT - is live on BBC One.

Leeds boss Bielsa: "For me it [the FA Cup] represents English football in its purest form. It allows you to link with the history of the clubs in England.

"The sole fact that we have to analyse the opponent we're going to face, it allows you to take a look into League Two, the stadiums and style of play.

"Crawley are a team that responds to a direct approach and their defensive organisation is also a tradition."

Crawley manager John Yems: "I just hope Leeds donate their money back to us, which would be a very good gesture, so we can start paying for a few things.

"You wouldn't get as much as you would normally because of no crowd.

"But in the current climate, it would be nice if - like they used to in the old days - some big clubs donated a little bit back to you. But who knows?"

Match stats

Crawley have reached the third round for the first time since 2012-13 when they were eliminated by Premier League side Reading.

Leeds have been eliminated in the third round in each of their last three campaigns, their worst run since a four-season stretch between 2003-04 and 2006-07.

Crawley have lost all of their FA Cup matches against Premier League opposition - in 2010-11 vs Man Utd, 2011-12 vs Stoke and 2012-13 vs Reading.

Leeds have lost two of their last three third-round matches as a Premier League side, most recently against Arsenal in 2003-04.