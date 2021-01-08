Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion (Sun)

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Percy Tau had loan spells at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in 2018/19 and Club Bruges in 2019/20.

FA Cup third round: Newport County v Brighton Date: Sunday, 10 January Venue: Rodney Parade Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales; BBC Cymru Fyw & report on the BBC Sport website

South African forward Percy Tau could make his first Brighton appearance two and a half years after joining.

Tau, 26, who has 28 international caps, has secured a work permit after loans with three Belgium clubs and has been recalled by Brighton from Anderlecht.

Hosts Newport have midfielder Joss Labadie, defender Kyle Howkins and striker Ryan Taylor fit after injury.

Taylor has been out since early October with a hamstring tear and Howkins (hamstring/groin) since September.

Brighton's former Newport defender Ben White could return to his old club if selected going into a busy week for Graham Potter's Premier League side.

White played over 50 games for the Exiles during a loan spell in 2017-18.

Newport, second in League Two, have enjoyed success in the FA Cup in recent seasons and will hope to add Brighton, 17th in the Premier League, to their list of scalps that includes Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Leicester City.

The Exiles also beat Brighton in a League Cup match at the Amex Stadium in 2013 and have also recently impressed in FA Cup games with Tottenham Hotspur - who they held to a draw - and Manchester City.

"Newport have done brilliantly in terms of their cup record," Potter warned. "It's a challenge for us."

Potter says he will look to mix youth and experience at Newport as Brighton face three away games in six days beginning with their visit to Rodney Parade before trips to Manchester City and Leeds.

Right-back Tariq Lamptey remains out, as do forwards Danny Welbeck and Aaron Connolly, while Adam Lallana is ill and unlikely to recover in time.

Newport boss Michael Flynn has seen his squad depleted this week by loan recalls.

They have signed striker Owen Windsor on loan from West Bromwich Albion and hope to do more business, but Aaron Lewis, Bradley Webb, Brandon Cooper, Saikou Janneh, and Scott Twine have all returned to their parent clubs.

Newport and rugby union side Dragons, who also play at Rodney Parade, have moved to ensure their weekend fixtures will not be postponed because of the cold weather by investing in a dome cover for the pitch.

Newport's meeting with Brighton comes one day after Dragons host Ospreys in the Pro14.

Match stats