Can you name every British record transfer since 1981?

Last updated on .From the section Football

Football managers get your chequebooks out. The January transfer window is about to close.

As teams scramble around to bring in a proven goalscorer or an emergency centre-back, we have a little quiz for you to try.

Below are 18 players who have broken the British record transfer fee - signed or sold by British clubs - since 1981.

All you have to do is name as many as you can in eight minutes.

Good luck. And keep an eye on the fax machine...