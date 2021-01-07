Anna Patten: Arsenal re-sign defender after spell in America
Women's Super League club Arsenal have re-signed defender Anna Patten.
The 21-year-old came through the club's academy and played every game for the Gunners in the Spring Series in 2017.
Patten has spent the past four years playing and studying in America, at the University of South Carolina and Florida State University.
"It's such an amazing feeling. To be back and be able to fully sign for the team really is like a dream come true," she told the club website.
