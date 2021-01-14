Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Goalkeeper Hope Solo made 202 appearances for the US women's national team

"Sacrifice has to be made" in the fight for equal pay for the United States women's national team, says World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hope Solo.

The team's lawsuit for equal pay was dismissed in May 2020 with an appeal filed against the decision.

They had been seeking $66m (£52.8m) in damages under the Equal Pay Act.

Solo told The Players podcast: "Anybody can speak on the microphone or wear a shirt or tweet something out, but how do you actually get things done?"

She added: "We have to stand up together and be strong together and make sacrifices and that hasn't been done yet."

The lawsuit was filed by 28 women's national team players in 2019 against the US Soccer Federation.

"I believe that sacrifice has to be made and work has to be put in and when I say work I mean legal documents, meeting with politicians, Congress and the US Senate," added Solo.

"I'm not just talking about talking about it any more - I'm tired of talking about it."

The 39-year-old said the US women's national team "are not doing enough" and a lot of the fight so far has been "empty words".

"A question we must all ask ourselves is whether there is a line that you will not cross to stand up for what you believe in," said Solo.

"You want to motivate and inspire people and sometimes that may take us across that line of comfort."

The United States won the Women's World Cup for the fourth time in France in 2019 and have won Olympic gold five times. The men's team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Solo claims that there is still much to do in the fight for equality in the women's game.

"I think we will see it one day but we're not there yet, and I think that's why we have to use our platforms for more than just engaging with people. We have to inspire others through that work commitment.

"People in power don't want to give women equal pay. We have to fight for it."