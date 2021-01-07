Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Baily Cargill made his senior debut in an FA Trophy tie against Forest Green in 2012, while on loan at AFC Totton

League Two side Forest Green Rovers have signed centre-back Baily Cargill from MK Dons on an 18-month contract.

The 25-year-old made 68 appearances for the League One Dons after joining from Bournemouth in August 2018.

The fee for Cargill's move to the New Lawn has not been disclosed.

"We're delighted to get Baily across the line so quickly. He was our number one target to replace Liam Kitching and he's going to be a great player for us," said Rovers boss Mark Cooper.

