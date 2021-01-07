Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Kevin Nisbet is the Premiership's joint second highest scorer with 10 goals this season

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet aims to crown his first season in the Scottish Premiership with a place in the Scotland squad for this summer's Euros.

The uncapped 23-year-old has 12 goals in 26 games since moving for a six-figure fee from Dunfermline Athletic.

That form has reportedly attracted interest from English clubs, but Nisbet is happy to "ignore" the speculation.

"One of my targets at the start of the season was to get a call-up, so I think I have a good chance," he said.

"I just have to keep playing well and scoring goals to put that thought into Steve Clarke's head for the Euros and the next international break."

Head coach Jack Ross says there has been no contact from any club about Nisbet, dismissing claims Sunderland have approached Hibs for a valuation.

In England, Premier League side Sheffield United have also been credited with an interest in the striker, who has thrived after two prolific years in the lower leagues with Dunfermline and Raith Rovers.

"I've had it the last two seasons and I don't take much notice," said Nisbet.

"When the window opens and there's a striker scoring goals and performing well, there's obviously going to be interest. It's flattering but I just ignore it all."