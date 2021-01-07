Referees have serious concerns over the impact of Covid-19 on local football

The NI Referees' Association says officials may withdraw from fixtures if Covid-19 cases in the local game continue to rise.

A number of referees have tested positive in recent weeks and four are self-isolating following the Larne-Ballymena match last Saturday.

"This has raised serious concerns amongst our Elite panel of referees," said NIRA chairman Paul Larkin.

The Irish Premiership is set to continue during the current lockdown period.

This comes after a majority of clubs expressed a desire to continue playing despite a number of matches being postponed in recent months because of Covid-19, with two of this weekend's scheduled games the latest to be called off.

A number of players and Larne owner Kenny Bruce have expressed reservations that the safety of those in the local game was being put at risk.

Serious issue

"Whilst referees get immune to some things that are thrown at them, the Covid-19 virus is certainly not one of things we can simply shake off," added Larkin.

"Let's not forget, we are also fans of local football and want to see it thrive during this difficult period, but there comes a time when we need to take a step back and examine where we are at as a society. We do not wish to see anyone hospitalised as a result of Covid, but with the recent trends in numbers, I fear that it may only be a matter of time.

"When football returned for the Irish Cup semi-finals, the number of positive cases in Northern Ireland was under 100 in the seven-day period. The most recent statistics from the Department of Health is over 11,000 for a seven-day period.

"Football authorities cannot ignore those figures. Our referees are content to continue to officiate and have called on the local football authorities to ensure that the Return to Football protocols are stringently applied across the board.

"However, if the rising positive numbers in local football continues, there may be a review of this, with many feeling that the time has come to withdraw from their matches for the safety of themselves and their families."