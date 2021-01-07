Perry Ng (R) has made more than 150 appearances for Crewe

Boss Neil Harris says Cardiff City have scouted Crewe captain Perry Ng.

Harris has limited funds to spend in the transfer window but says he wants to "freshen up" the Bluebirds' squad.

Ng, 24, is out of contract at the end of the season and right-back has been a problematic area for Cardiff since Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu was injured in October.

"We have watched him [Ng]. But at the moment that is about as far as it has gone," said Harris.

"I am not going to deny any knowledge of the player, the position, his availability or lack of availability," Harris added.

Cardiff's under-pressure boss, who admitted he was fighting to keep his job ahead of Cardiff's postponed visit to Rotherham, says he would ideally like to sign three players, with a right-back, central defender and striker his priorities.

Cardiff saw loan defender Filip Benkovic recalled by parent club Leicester City this week while forwards Kieffer Moore and Lee Tomlin are both long-term injuries.

However, Harris warned it will be tough to get deals done as he prepares for an FA Cup third-round game at Nottingham Forest that could provide some respite given Cardiff's poor league form, with last season's play-off semi-finalists currently 15th in the Championship.

"I know how tough it is from making the phone calls, spending time with the recruitment department and speaking to managers, agents and other clubs' CEOs," he added.

"It's difficult because people need to recoup money to sign other players. Until the football industry drops its expectations on wages, it's very difficult for the merry-go-round to start on players.

"We are searching, we are doing the due diligence, the board are trying to be massively supportive. But I have to accept that I have to be patient.

"I have to accept a lot of dead ends at the moment because a lot of players are going to be given an opportunity to play at their clubs [in the FA Cup]."