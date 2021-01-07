Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

The Scottish Cup tie is in doubt due to frost on the pitch at Cappielow

Greenock Morton say their Scottish Cup second round tie with fellow Championship side Dunfermline Athletic is "highly unlikely" to go ahead due to a frozen pitch.

The pair are scheduled to meet at Cappielow on Saturday, with a pitch inspection planned for Friday.

If postponed, the game will be moved to Tuesday 12 January at 19:45 GMT.

That would mean Morton's league game with Arbroath and Dunfermline's match against Hearts would be rearranged.

Meanwhile, Morton confirmed external-link a further three first-team players have tested positive for Covid-19.

The club returned one positive test on 2 January, with a further two forced to isolate after being deemed as close contacts.

Morton say all players will have returned from isolation by 11 January.