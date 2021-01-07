Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Kieron Freeman made only two substitute appearances for Sheffield United in the Premier League last season

Swindon Town have signed former Sheffield United right-back Kieron Freeman on a free transfer until the end of the League One campaign.

The 28-year-old was released by the Blades last summer after making 129 appearances in five years at the club.

Freeman, once capped by Wales in 2018, helped the Yorkshire side win promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19.

"The management team have told me what they want to do and I'm really excited," he said.

Freeman is Swindon boss John Sheridan's third January signing, after Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers and Brentford defender Dominic Thompson joined on loan.

