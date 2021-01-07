Craig Gardner: Birmingham City re-appoint coach after less than two months

Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Craig Gardner
Craig Gardner had a brief spell as Birmingham caretaker manager at the end of the 2019-20 season

Birmingham City have re-appointed Craig Gardner to their coaching staff, less that two months after the left the club for Sheffield Wednesday.

However, the Welshman and his coaching team were sacked at the end of December.

"When Craig became available again, I had no hesitation in welcoming him back," boss Aitor Karanka told the club website.external-link

Top Stories

Explore the BBC