Craig Gardner: Birmingham City re-appoint coach after less than two months
Last updated on .From the section Birmingham
Birmingham City have re-appointed Craig Gardner to their coaching staff, less that two months after the left the club for Sheffield Wednesday.
The 34-year-old left Blues in November to join Tony Pulis at Hillsborough.
However, the Welshman and his coaching team were sacked at the end of December.
"When Craig became available again, I had no hesitation in welcoming him back," boss Aitor Karanka told the club website.