Veatriki Sarri: Birmingham City sign Greek forward from Sheffield United
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Greek forward Veatriki Sarri has signed for Birmingham City from Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old, who agreed to an 18-month deal, played at Leeds United and Fylde before joining United's development side in 2018.
Sarri then became a first-team regular under manager Carla Ward, with whom she is reunited with at Blues.
The striker featured in Greece's qualification matches for the 2019 Women's World Cup.