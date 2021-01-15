Fulham v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is suspended for the trip to Fulham

TEAM NEWS

Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic has returned to light training and could be available again, having missed Wednesday's draw with Tottenham.

Mario Lemina and Tom Cairney are unavailable because of illness and a knee problem respectively.

Chelsea defenders Reece James and Andreas Christensen have both recovered from injuries.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante, who has been nursing a hamstring strain, will be absent anyway because of suspension.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Fulham have drawn their past five league games, which shows their improvement even if they are still not winning games. They have made themselves far more difficult to beat, and are a lot harder to play against.

Chelsea have hit a bit of a sticky patch in the league so last weekend's FA Cup win over Morecambe will have given them a bit of a lift.

I'm expecting them to win at Craven Cottage too. I think part of the problem for the Blues was a lack of confidence - a bit like Arsenal when they were on that bad run before Christmas - but lack of ability is not the issue for Frank Lampard's side.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham are without a win in the past 19 meetings in all competitions, all but one of them in the Premier League. They have drawn seven and lost 12.

Their solitary victory in the 38 most recent encounters came in the Premier League at Craven Cottage in March 2006, when Luis Boa Morte scored the only goal.

Fulham

Fulham could become the first club to draw six consecutive Premier League matches since Manchester City had a run of seven in 2009.

They haven't gone six top-flight games without defeat since a seven-match streak from the beginning of the 2010-11 season.

The Cottagers have only conceded three goals in their past six games in all competitions.

Fulham are winless in 18 Premier League London derbies since beating West Ham on New Year's Day 2014.

Ademola Lookman has been directly involved in four of Fulham's last six league goals, scoring one and setting up three.

Chelsea