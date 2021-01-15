Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton0DunfermlineDunfermline0

Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 20McAdams
  • 2Ledger
  • 3Fjørtoft
  • 5McGinty
  • 16Strapp
  • 14Salkeld
  • 17Lyon
  • 21Omar
  • 19Colville
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 12Orsi

Substitutes

  • 6Jacobs
  • 8McAlister
  • 11Oliver
  • 15McGuffie
  • 22Easdale
  • 27Hynes
  • 28McGrattan

Dunfermline

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 44Watson
  • 5Murray
  • 3Edwards
  • 11Dow
  • 16Whittaker
  • 15Wilson
  • 23Thomas
  • 14McCann
  • 10McManus

Substitutes

  • 7O'Hara
  • 8Turner
  • 20Gill
  • 21Murray
  • 22Mayo
  • 24McInroy
  • 26Todd
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts1080230131724
2Dunfermline115512013720
3Dundee115422220219
4Morton114431013-316
5Raith Rovers943221111015
6Ayr113441616013
7Inverness CT93331512312
8Queen of Sth113171527-1210
9Alloa112271125-148
10Arbroath10127515-105
View full Scottish Championship table

