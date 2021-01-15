Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic

First Half begins.
MortonGreenock Morton0DunfermlineDunfermline0
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
Formation 4-4-1-1
Formation 4-4-2
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|10
|8
|0
|2
|30
|13
|17
|24
|2
|Dunfermline
|11
|5
|5
|1
|20
|13
|7
|20
|3
|Dundee
|11
|5
|4
|2
|22
|20
|2
|19
|4
|Morton
|11
|4
|4
|3
|10
|13
|-3
|16
|5
|Raith Rovers
|9
|4
|3
|2
|21
|11
|10
|15
|6
|Ayr
|11
|3
|4
|4
|16
|16
|0
|13
|7
|Inverness CT
|9
|3
|3
|3
|15
|12
|3
|12
|8
|Queen of Sth
|11
|3
|1
|7
|15
|27
|-12
|10
|9
|Alloa
|11
|2
|2
|7
|11
|25
|-14
|8
|10
|Arbroath
|10
|1
|2
|7
|5
|15
|-10
|5
