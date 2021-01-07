Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he would be happy let centre-back Filip Benkovic return to Celtic on loan as the Scottish champions search for a replacement to cover Christoph Jullien's four-month injury absence. (Daily Record) external-link

The Scottish FA is under increasing pressure to suspend the semi-professional game amid the latest national lockdown. (Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen forward Scott Wright - out of contract this summer - looks set for a move to England after talks over a new Pittodrie deal stalled. (Press & Journal) external-link

A return to the Champions League next season can help restore Rangers as "one of the biggest clubs in Europe," says Ibrox board member James Bisgrove. (Scotsman) external-link

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross, who is also an assistant referee, has labelled the Holyrood government a "complete disgrace" for failing to support clubs in their hour of need as they wait for the rescue package promised last year. (Daily Mail, print edition)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has urged other Premiership clubs to back his team and Kilmarnock in their appeal against being handed 3-0 defeats for breaching Covid-19 protocols. (Sun, print edition)

Ross County boss John Hughes wants to add St Mirren midfielder Sam Foley on loan after making Tony Andreu his first signing. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United's attempt to have midfielder Jeando Fuchs' suspected knee ligament damage assessed by a surgeon is being frustrated by coronavirus restrictions. (Courier) external-link