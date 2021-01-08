Last updated on .From the section Irish

Chris Hegarty and Joe Gormley in action during Crusaders' 1-0 win over Cliftonville on 23 October

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 9 January Kick-offs: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster, plus text updates and reports on the BBC Sport website.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says he expects another "titanic battle" against Cliftonville in Saturday's north Belfast derby at Solitude.

Jordan Owens scored the winner as the Crues ran out 1-0 winners when the sides last met at Seaview in October.

Last season the teams drew 0-0 in March after Cliftonville triumphed 2-1 in the Boxing Day derby between the clubs.

"Games between the clubs are always close. You have to work hard to get anything out of them," said Baxter.

"We always have tight games against them which are generally settled by a one-goal margin either way," added the Crues boss.

"We expect a good game of football - both camps have good professional people and both clubs work incredibly hard. We look forward to the challenge."

With Premiership leaders Linfield and second-placed Larne both having their league fixtures postponed because of Covid-19 protocols this Saturday, Crusaders could move into second, one point behind the Blues, with a win over Paddy McLaughlin's outfit.

For their part, Cliftonville could leapfrog Coleraine into fifth place.

Saturday's other two surviving rearranged fixtures see Carrick Rangers entertain a Coleraine side who are chasing a fourth consecutive victory and Warrenpoint Town hosting Dungannon Swifts.

Ninth-placed Warrenpoint are four points ahead of their 11th-placed opponents.

'We want to get back to being the team we were'

"I think everyone got carried away because we found ourselves mid-table and in the top half at one stage," said 'Point manager Barry Gray.

"My focus has always been in the teams below us and Dungannon is a massive challenge for us but we are back at home and hopefully we will have some of our regular first-teamers available again.

"We want to go back to being the team we were a couple of weeks ago which was structured, organised, defensively strong. If we do that we'll fancy our chances."

Dungannon have added Ryan Mayse and Matty Smyth to their ranks ahead of the trip to Milltown.