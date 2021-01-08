Last updated on .From the section Irish

Winchester has been capped once by Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland international Carl Winchester is expected to complete a move to League One club Sunderland.

BBC Sport NI understands that the midfielder will move to the Stadium of Light on a two-and-a-half year deal from Forest Green Rovers.

The 27 year old has been a standout player in League Two over the last couple of seasons.

He has previously worked with Sunderland boss Lee Johnson when the pair were at Oldham Athletic.

Winchester has just one Northern Ireland senior cap, playing against Wales in the Celtic Cup in 2011.

His twin brother Jude plays in the Irish Premiership with Ballymena United.