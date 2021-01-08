Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Connor Hall scored in Harrogate's famous promotion final win over Notts County at Wembley last season

Defender Connor Hall has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with Harrogate Town to run until the summer of 2024.

Hall, 27, helped Town to last year's historic promotion to the English Football League in his first season, and has made 63 appearances in total.

The former Brackley Town centre-half has played every minute of the League Two campaign, all 20 games thus far.

"I've been here a year now and had a great time," said Hall.

"[I've] made lots of memories already, the staff and everyone around are really friendly, the lads are great and I feel like the club can progress in this league, maybe even to League One in the next couple of years."