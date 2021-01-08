Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Josh Knight has yet to play a first-team game for Leicester City

Wycombe Wanderers have extended Leicester City defender Josh Knight's loan deal until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has played 19 times for the Championship side since joining from the Foxes in October.

Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website: external-link "We've been working hard to keep Josh and I'm delighted.

"He's been excellent and has had to adapt to playing with a number of different centre-back partners, which he's taken in his stride."

