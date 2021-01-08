Wes Thomas joined Notts County in August 2019

Manager Neal Ardley says striker Wes Thomas is refusing to train with Notts County because of fears about Covid-19.

Ardley says the National League side have set up a training programme Thomas can follow until he is ready to return.

"We have accepted his request," Ardley told BBC Radio Nottingham. "With life as it is you have to respect everybody's feelings about it.

"As a club we need to look carefully at doing the right thing given the fact the pandemic is bigger than all of us."

Notts are fifth in the National League having played 14 games, with Thomas, 33, only making three starts and one substitute appearance so far.

Ardley added: "Wes has concerns about Covid and where things are in the country at the moment.

"We have put on a bespoke programme to keep him away from the group and try to keep him fit, so when Wes does feel a bit safer and feels like he can join back in with the group he will be in a good place."