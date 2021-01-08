Rooney has been in interim charge of Derby since previous manager Phillip Cocu's exit on 14 November

Derby County's makeshift side are underdogs in their third-round FA Cup tie against non-league Chorley, says stand-in boss Pat Lyons.

Lyons will take charge of a side of under-23 and under-18 players while the first-team squad and interim boss Wayne Rooney are forced to isolate.

Three under-23 players tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday meaning the Rams have five from that squad to pick from.

"They're favourites. We have one player with league experience," Lyons added.

"They will have physicality and experience. We have to match that and produce a performance to win the game."

Derby's Moor Farm training facilities were closed on Monday after a number of players and staff tested positive for coronavirus, meaning the Rams had no option but to select a side comprising players from their youth teams.

Chorley are 10th in National League North and are playing in the FA Cup third round for the first time in their history following victory over League One side Peterborough United.

Lyons said Rooney had been "brilliant" since the decision was made for him and Bowyer to take charge.

"Wayne has been very supportive. He has left us to it. He told me to go with the team, organise and prepare because we know the lads," he continued.

"Chorley have had an unbelievable run. They have beaten two League One teams. We are underdogs.

"It is a big ask but an unbelievable opportunity for the players to perform on that platform in The FA Cup. They are excited and nervous for what is about to come."

Lyons will be alongside fellow development coach Gary Bowyer in the dugout on Saturday.

"We have some experienced U23s who have a lot of time training with first-team," Lyons said.

"Some of them might surprise us on Saturday with how they perform. These players have to be ready. They want that challenge. These are the moments they dream of and what they want.

"We need to pull together as staff and players. We need the younger ones to look after the older ones. There will be tough moments. If things don't go well, we need the older ones to step in and get the others through it."