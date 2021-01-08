Last updated on .From the section Man City

Sheikh Mansour will loan the trophy back to the National Football Museum

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has bought the oldest surviving FA Cup trophy, won by the club in 1904.

It was the first trophy won by City - 116 years ago - when they beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0.

The trophy is now going to be loaned back to the National Football Museum, where it has been housed since 2005.

"This cup is a visible reminder of the rich and long history of English football," said City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

"Winning this actual trophy in 1904 was a turning point for the club and for the city of Manchester in that it firmly cemented football in the heart of its community."

The 1904 success was regarded as a significant moment in turning Manchester as a city towards football rather than rugby, for which it was better known at the time.