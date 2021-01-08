Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Ryan Mayse scored twice as Dungannon Swifts won the 2018 League Cup

Dungannon Swifts have signed Ryan Mayse and Matty Smyth from Championship side Ballinamallard United.

Forward Mayse, 27, moves to Stangmore Park for a second spell after helping the Swifts win the League Cup in 2018.

Former NI youth international defender Smyth also departs the Mallards, who haven't played league football this season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kris Lindsay's side are 11th in the Irish Premiership table after a difficult start to the new season.

Mayse scored twice and was named Man of the Match after Dungannon won their first senior trophy in the League Cup final against Ballymena United in February 2018.

Smyth re-joined the Mallards in 2017 after leaving the club's academy to move to English League Two outfit Stevenage when he was 16.