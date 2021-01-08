Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Sam Habergham has not played competitively since April 2018

Grimsby Town have signed former Lincoln City left-back Sam Habergham on a contract until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old helped the Imps to promotion to the English Football League in 2017, but he has not played since April 2018 because of a serious knee injury.

The former Norwich City, Tamworth and Braintree defender is new Grimsby manager Paul Hurst's first signing.

"We have been impressed with how fit he is," said Hurst.

