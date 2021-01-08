Matt Taylor's side are three points off the League Two play-off places, but have up to three games in hand on the sides in the top seven

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor says the English Football League should clarify how many Covid-19 cases are required at a club for a match to be postponed.

City have played the fewest League Two games and just one since mid-December.

It comes as the Grecians prepare to face Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, with ties going ahead as long as a side has at least 14 fit players.

"There needs to be a number, similar to international players being called up," said Taylor.

"There needs to be a number that people work to otherwise you do it for your own benefit."

Taylor's comments come as Sheffield Wednesday's preparations for their trip to Devon were affected by positive Covid-19 cases within first-team players and staff, with the Owls being forced to close their training ground.

Derby County have already said they will field a team made up of under-23 and under-18 players in their tie with Chorley due to an outbreak.

"From the FA's point of view they've been perfectly clear that if you've got 14 fit players you have to play the fixture this weekend, which is great from their point of view and from our point of view," said Taylor. "That's really clear in terms of what you need to fulfil a fixture.

"I don't understand why the EFL can't do that as well, then you don't get those grey areas.

"Full credit to the FA for doing that, and that's clarity for this weekend, but our bread and butter is the league and most of our games ae in the league so it would be a lot simpler if the EFL did that as well."