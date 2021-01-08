Last updated on .From the section Newport

Manager Mike Flynn says Newport County's FA Cup success has kept the club alive.

County have been transformed financially thanks to lucrative cup ties against the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City in recent seasons.

Brighton are the latest high-profile visitors to Rodney Parade this Sunday.

"We would be struggling to still be here if it was not for the FA Cup," Flynn said.

Since Flynn steered County away from League Two relegation danger in remarkable fashion in 2017, the club have become renowned cup giantkillers, having toppled Leicester, Leeds and Middlesbrough.

Newport's exploits have seen them attract financially valuable television coverage.

Flynn said: "If you look after the 'Great Escape' season (2016-17), we were heavily in debt. I think it was close to £700,000.

"It wasn't until the following season when we played Leeds and drew Tottenham we were able to clear those debts.

"Since then we have been able to put money in the bank and build on it. It's a fantastic achievement for the players and the staff and something I will always be proud of."

Padraig Amond celebrates his winning goal in Newport's win over Leicester in January 2019

In their latest accounts, for the year ending June 2019, County reported a profit of £967,208.

This season, County have also benefited from a good run in the EFL Cup, with victories over Championship clubs Swansea City and Watford before an unfortunate penalty shootout loss to Newcastle United.

Now the Exiles, whose side are second in League Two, are targeting another memorable cup triumph in their third-round meeting with Brighton.

Flynn knows his Brighton counterpart Graham Potter from his days in charge at Swansea.

"I have met Graham a few times," Flynn said.

"He is a very, very intelligent man, somebody I have a lot of time for. We have had some good conversations and he has done really well in his managerial career so far.

"But to be honest I am going to try and beat him on Sunday night."