Emily van Egmond has represented Australia at three Women's World Cups

Women's Super League club West Ham United have signed midfielder Emily van Egmond on a permanent deal from American outfit Orlando Pride.

The Australia international had joined the Hammers on loan from the National Women's Soccer League side in August.

Van Egmond, 27, scored five goals in 12 appearances in all competitions in the first half of the season.

She becomes the club's first signing following the appointment of Olli Harder as manager last month.

The Hammers have not disclosed the length of Van Egmond's contract.

