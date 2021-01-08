Scott Wright, who has made 16 appearances this season, has failed to reach agreement on a new deal

Aberdeen will not sign any players in the January window, says manager Derek McInnes, who confirmed winger Scott Wright looks set to leave.

The club have been linked with the likes of former Pittodrie winger Gary Mackay-Steven, but finances remain tight amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Defender Greg Leigh, though, will stay for the rest of the season after extending his short-term deal.

"Nobody will be signing in January, we run as we are," McInnes said.

"There is not a manager out there who wouldn't want to make one or two adjustments to the squad, but we are not in a position where we are able to do that.

"We are not encouraging anybody to be sold, but if anybody was to move on, it may change things.

"We have a squad that is third in the league. If we get a fair wind with injuries and get our best payers available more often then we are confident we can meet our objectives of getting into Europe again and having a good second half of the campaign."

Homegrown player Wright is out of contract in the summer and the 23-year-old has resisted the club's attempts to secure him on a new deal.

"I don't think the door is closed on it, but we are no further forward and the likely destination for Scott looks to be England," McInnes added.

"The fact that we have been unable to reach agreement isn't a financial issue, I need to stress that. It is just Scott wants to look at potential options."

Aberdeen are hoping to inflict leaders Rangers' first Scottish Premiership defeat of the season when the sides meet at Pittodrie on Sunday.

McInnes' men are in solid form themselves, but two of their three league defeats came against Steven Gerrard's side.

"The last two outings against them, we have fallen way short of what I expect," McInnes said. "It has been a good time in certain periods this season to take us on. We have been a bit vulnerable in terms of team selection and players available.

"But, going into this game, one league defeat in 14, we have more players available and it is important Rangers get a far tougher game than the last couple."