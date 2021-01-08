Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Snodgrass has had previous spells at Leeds United, Norwich City and Hull City

West Bromwich Albion boss Sam Allardyce has made his first signing since taking over at The Hawthorns by bringing in Robert Snodgrass from West Ham.

Former Scotland midfielder Snodgrass, 33, has signed an 18-month deal with the Baggies, who are 19th in the Premier League.

"I'm absolutely delighted that he has chosen to take up the challenge with us," said Allardyce.

"He'll add Premier League experience and quality to our side."

Snodgrass, who joined West Ham from Hull City, played six games for the Hammers this season.

Allardyce added: "He's left-footed. We all look for balance. When you get the right balance in the team with left-footed players, they can really produce for you down that left side.

"I've heard from many, many people that he is exceptional in the dressing room which is a great bonus on top of his abilities."

