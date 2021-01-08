Irish Premiership: NIFL proposes two-week break until 23 January
The Northern Irish Football League has proposed a two-week suspension to the Irish Premiership, to take effect after Saturday's matches amid the latest Covid-19 surge.
Activity will be paused until 23 January should the Irish FA ratify the proposal.
It is understood that plans to bring in Covid-19 testing upon resumption of the league are also being discussed.
The top flight of football in Northern Ireland is categorised as elite sport.
Under government directives the games can continue despite new lockdown restrictions, but NIFL has come under increasing pressure to suspend matches amid growing concerns from players, staff and officials.
Of Saturday's six scheduled fixtures, which were initially postponed from Boxing Day, only Dungannon Swifts' trip to Warrenpoint Town and the north Belfast derby between Cliftonville and Crusaders are set to go ahead.
The third game to take place on Saturday - Coleraine's trip to Carrick Rangers - is another previously postponed fixture that was able to after rescheduled after the teams' respective games on 9 January were called off due to Covid-19 cases at Ballymena United and Larne respectively.