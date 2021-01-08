Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Tyreke Johnson has featured once for Southampton Under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy this season

League One club Gillingham have signed Southampton midfielder Tyreke Johnson on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has made three first-team appearances for the Premier League club since his senior debut against Arsenal in December 2018.

"He is an exciting prospect and I have no doubt he will fit in well," Gills boss Steve Evans told the club website. external-link

"He is very quick, direct, hungry, and will cause defences a lot of problems in our division."

