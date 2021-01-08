Tyreke Johnson: Southampton midfielder joins Gillingham on loan
League One club Gillingham have signed Southampton midfielder Tyreke Johnson on loan until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old has made three first-team appearances for the Premier League club since his senior debut against Arsenal in December 2018.
"He is an exciting prospect and I have no doubt he will fit in well," Gills boss Steve Evans told the club website.
"He is very quick, direct, hungry, and will cause defences a lot of problems in our division."
