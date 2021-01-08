Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Dylan Levitt's five Wales caps have all come this season

Manchester United have recalled Wales midfielder Dylan Levitt from his loan spell at Charlton Athletic.

Levitt, who has five Wales caps, joined Charlton on a season-long loan in September 2020 but returns to Old Trafford having made only five appearances for the League One club.

Levitt has played once for United, in the Europa League last season.

"Dylan is a professional lad and a very talented footballer," manager Lee Bowyer told the Charlton website.

"I'd like to thank Nicky Butt and Manchester United for allowing us to bring in Dylan on loan. He worked hard during his time here and we wish him the best for the future."

It could be that United send Levitt out on loan for the second half of the season.

That would be welcome news from Wales' perspective as they build towards this summer's European Championship.