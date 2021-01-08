Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Kieran Lee started his career with Manchester United

Bolton Wanderers have signed former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee on an 18-month deal.

The 32-year-old left the Owls at the end of 2019-20 after making 196 league appearances in eight seasons.

He could make his debut for Wanderers in Tuesday's League Two game against Exeter City.

"This is a club that wants to be at a higher level. I'm coming here to help the team get promotion and go as high as we can," Lee told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.