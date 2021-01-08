Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham are set to be taken over by Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds

A leading member of Wrexham Supporters Trust is to step down on 31 January.

But the trust says Spencer Harris' decision "shall have no impact" on the club's takeover by Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Wrexham have been fan-owned since 2011 when they were taken over by the trust.

In a statement, the National League club's trust board praised Harris' "tireless efforts towards the club and trust over many years".

"The last few months have been really difficult for me personally to balance all aspects of life," said Harris.

"I wish everyone at Wrexham AFC and Wrexham Supporters Trust all the best for what I'm sure will be a bright future.

"I'd like to thank all members for their support over the years and especially the last nine years we have been running the club on your behalf."

The statement external-link added: "Wrexham Supporters Trust wishes to reassure supporters that his resignation shall have no impact on the completion of the sale of the club, which is progressing as planned.

"To replace Spencer on the Wrexham Supporters Trust Board, we are delighted club board director Phil Salmon has accepted a co-opted position for an interim period."