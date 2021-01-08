Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Nairn County's Station Park has been unable to welcome supporters

Highland League clubs are to discuss the way forward for this season amid increased Covid-19 restrictions.

A meeting will be held on Monday with options including continuing, taking a break in play and cancelling the campaign on the agenda.

The latter option is unlikely to be voted through, but concerns over the safety of playing matches continues to grow.

Only three rounds of fixtures have taken place so far.

Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh are top of the Highland League undefeated, while Strathspey Thistle have yet to play a game.