Collin Quaner played 26 times in the Premier League for Huddersfield Town

St Mirren are "lucky to have" Collin Quaner after the former Union Berlin and Huddersfield Town striker signed for the Scottish Premiership club.

The German, 29, arrives in Paisley until the end of the season after leaving the John Smith's Stadium in the summer.

Quaner played 26 times in the 2017-18 Premier League season with Huddersfield.

"He comes with a real good pedigree," said St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin.

"He's 6ft 3in, a really good athlete with a great turn of pace. He's been training with Schalke for the last couple of months and he's been looking after himself. We're very lucky to get him."

While unavailable for Saturday's match against Motherwell, Quaner, who spent two years at Union, will be in the squad next weekend to face St Johnstone.

His arrival comes in the same week as St Mirren announced the pre-contract signing of Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy.