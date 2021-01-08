Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Former Celtic and Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven has joined Hearts after his New York City FC deal expired.

The 30-year-old, capped twice by Scotland, has signed a contract with the Gorgie side running to 2023.

Mackay-Steven spent a year-and-a-half in America, where he made 39 appearances and helped New York to the MLS play-offs in his first season.

He won three Scottish titles and the League Cup with Celtic between 2015 and 2017, before moving to Aberdeen.

A product of Ross County's youth system, the Thurso-born winger spent time with Liverpool and Airdrie before coming of age at Dundee United alongside fellow international Stuart Armstrong, now of Southampton.